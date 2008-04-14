CBS Announces Summer Schedule Heavy on Reality

CBS unveiled a summer schedule heavy on unscripted fare, including the return of Million Dollar Password, hosted by Regis Philbin, as well as a show about dog pageants and two mixed-martial-arts events.

Password premieres Sunday, June 1 at 8 p.m. The Greatest American Dog bows Thursday, July 1 at 8 p.m. The first of two CBS EiteXC Saturday Night Fights airs May 31 at 9 p.m.

Additionally, Mark Burnett's Jingles, which challenges contestants to come up with product jingles, begins Sunday, July 27 at 9 p.m.

Big Brother returns for its 10th edition Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. It will also air Tuesday at 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The network will also debut two new drama series this summer -- 1970s-era drama Swingtown, from Six Feet Under producer Alan Poul, and cop series Flashpoint.Swingtown, about several swinging couples living in a Chicago suburb, bows June 5 at 10 p.m. Flashpoint, a Canadian import (the premise is based on Toronto's Emergency Task Force), was developed by CTV, where it will also air, with Toronto-based Pink Sky Entertainment. Flashpoint premieres on CBS Friday, July 11 at 10 p.m.

CBS' summer schedule:

• Thursday, Effective May 29

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: TBA

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: CSI

• Saturday, May 31

9 p.m.-11 p.m.: CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights (live EST/delayed PST)

• Sunday, Effective June 1

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Million Dollar Password (series premiere)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Cold Case

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: TBA

• Tuesday, Effective June 3

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Shark

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Without a Trace (new time period)

• Thursday, Effective June 5

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: TBA

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: CSI

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Swingtown (series premiere)*

• Sunday, June 15

8 p.m.-11 p.m.: The American Theatre Wing's 62nd Annual Tony Awards (live EST/delayed PST)

•Tuesday, June 17

8 p.m.-11 p.m.: AFI's 10 Top 10

• Thursday, Effective July 10

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Greatest American Dog (series premiere)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: CSI

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Swingtown

• Friday, Effective July 11

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Ghost Whisperer

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Numb3rs (new time period)

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Flashpoint (series premiere)

• Sunday, Effective July 13

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Big Brother (premiere)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Cold Case

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: TBA

• Tuesday, Effective July 15

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Big Brother (premiere)

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Without a Trace

• Wednesday, Effective July 16

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Big Brother (premiere)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Criminal Minds

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: CSI: NY

• Saturday, July 26

9 p.m.-11 p.m.: CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights (live EST/delayed PST)

• Sunday, Effective July 27

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Jingles (series premiere)

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Cold Case (new time period)

* New premiere date