CBS Announces Summer Schedule Heavy on Reality
By B&C Staff
CBS unveiled a summer schedule heavy on unscripted fare, including the return of Million Dollar Password, hosted by Regis Philbin, as well as a show about dog pageants and two mixed-martial-arts events.
Password premieres Sunday, June 1 at 8 p.m. The Greatest American Dog bows Thursday, July 1 at 8 p.m. The first of two CBS EiteXC Saturday Night Fights airs May 31 at 9 p.m.
Additionally, Mark Burnett's Jingles, which challenges contestants to come up with product jingles, begins Sunday, July 27 at 9 p.m.
Big Brother returns for its 10th edition Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. It will also air Tuesday at 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 p.m.
The network will also debut two new drama series this summer -- 1970s-era drama Swingtown, from Six Feet Under producer Alan Poul, and cop series Flashpoint.Swingtown, about several swinging couples living in a Chicago suburb, bows June 5 at 10 p.m. Flashpoint, a Canadian import (the premise is based on Toronto's Emergency Task Force), was developed by CTV, where it will also air, with Toronto-based Pink Sky Entertainment. Flashpoint premieres on CBS Friday, July 11 at 10 p.m.
CBS' summer schedule:
• Thursday, Effective May 29
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: TBA
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: CSI
• Saturday, May 31
9 p.m.-11 p.m.: CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights (live EST/delayed PST)
• Sunday, Effective June 1
7 p.m.-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Million Dollar Password (series premiere)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Cold Case
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: TBA
• Tuesday, Effective June 3
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: NCIS
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Shark
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Without a Trace (new time period)
• Thursday, Effective June 5
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: TBA
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: CSI
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Swingtown (series premiere)*
• Sunday, June 15
8 p.m.-11 p.m.: The American Theatre Wing's 62nd Annual Tony Awards (live EST/delayed PST)
•Tuesday, June 17
8 p.m.-11 p.m.: AFI's 10 Top 10
• Thursday, Effective July 10
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Greatest American Dog (series premiere)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: CSI
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Swingtown
• Friday, Effective July 11
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Ghost Whisperer
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Numb3rs (new time period)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Flashpoint (series premiere)
• Sunday, Effective July 13
7 p.m.-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Big Brother (premiere)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Cold Case
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: TBA
• Tuesday, Effective July 15
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: NCIS
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Big Brother (premiere)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Without a Trace
• Wednesday, Effective July 16
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Big Brother (premiere)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Criminal Minds
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: CSI: NY
• Saturday, July 26
9 p.m.-11 p.m.: CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights (live EST/delayed PST)
• Sunday, Effective July 27
7 p.m.-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Big Brother
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Jingles (series premiere)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Cold Case (new time period)
* New premiere date
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.