CBS Announces Summer Premiere Dates

CBS on Tuesday announced premiere dates for its new and returning summer series, including long-running reality franchise Big Brother,

which will premiere July 12 and air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,

with Thursday being a live eviction show.

CBS also announced that new reality datingseries 3, which will follow three single women of different ages and backgrounds

as they search for love, will premiere July 22 with a special 90-minute episode

beginning at 9 p.m. 3 is co-produced by Magical Elves, 1492 Television

and Keshet Broadcasting. Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Chris Columbus, Avi Nir

and Ami Glam are executive producers.

3

joins the previously-announced Dogs in the City, which debuts May 30.