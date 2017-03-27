CBS Announces Season Finale Dates

CBS announced the season finale dates for its primetime shows. MacGyver ends its first season April 14, while drama Ransom does so April 15.

Comedy 2 Broke Girls wraps season six April 17, and drama Blue Bloods ends season seven May 5.

Comedies Kevin Can Wait and Superior Donuts end their rookie runs May 8, and drama Criminal Minds wraps season 12 May 10.

May 11 is the closing date for comedies The Big Bang Theory, The Great Indoors, Mom and Life in Pieces. Hawaii Five-0 ends season seven May 12, while NCIS: Los Angeles ends season eight May 14.

Man With a Plan and Scorpion end their seasons May 15, while NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans do so a night later.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders wraps season two May 17, and Undercover Boss ends season eight May 19.

Training Day ends season one May 20, while Madam Secretary and Elementary do so May 21.

Drama Bull ends season one May 23 and Survivor ends season 34 May 24.

The Amazing Race wraps up season 29 June 1.