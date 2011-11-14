CBS Announces Premiere Dates for '¡Rob!,' 'Undercover Boss'

CBS'

new Rob Schneider comedy, ¡Rob!, will debut Jan. 12 at 8:30 p.m., the

network announced as part of a pair of midseason premiere dates Monday.

¡Rob!, which stars

Schneider as a lifelong bachelor who marries into a tight-knit Mexican family,

will take over Rules of Engagement's timeslot; CBS said Rules would return

sometime later in the season. ¡Rob! also stars Cheech Marin, Claudia

Bassols, Diana Maria Riva, Eugenio Derbez and Lupe Ontiveros.

The network's

reality series, Undercover Boss, will make its third season premiere

three days later Jan. 15 at 8 p.m., taking over for The

Amazing Race, which will return at a yet-to-be announced date.

Below are the new Thursday and Sunday lineups:

Thursday,

Effective Jan. 12

8:00-8:30 PM

THE

BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM

¡ROB!

(Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

PERSON OF INTEREST

10:00-11:00 PM

THE MENTALIST

Sunday,

Effective Jan. 15

7:00-8:00 PM

60

MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM



UNDERCOVER BOSS (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

THE GOOD WIFE

10:00-11:00 PM

CSI: MIAMI