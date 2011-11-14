CBS Announces Premiere Dates for '¡Rob!,' 'Undercover Boss'
CBS'
new Rob Schneider comedy, ¡Rob!, will debut Jan. 12 at 8:30 p.m., the
network announced as part of a pair of midseason premiere dates Monday.
¡Rob!, which stars
Schneider as a lifelong bachelor who marries into a tight-knit Mexican family,
will take over Rules of Engagement's timeslot; CBS said Rules would return
sometime later in the season. ¡Rob! also stars Cheech Marin, Claudia
Bassols, Diana Maria Riva, Eugenio Derbez and Lupe Ontiveros.
The network's
reality series, Undercover Boss, will make its third season premiere
three days later Jan. 15 at 8 p.m., taking over for The
Amazing Race, which will return at a yet-to-be announced date.
Below are the new Thursday and Sunday lineups:
Thursday,
Effective Jan. 12
8:00-8:30 PM
THE
BIG BANG THEORY
8:30-9:00 PM
¡ROB!
(Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
PERSON OF INTEREST
10:00-11:00 PM
THE MENTALIST
Sunday,
Effective Jan. 15
7:00-8:00 PM
60
MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM
UNDERCOVER BOSS (3rd Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
THE GOOD WIFE
10:00-11:00 PM
CSI: MIAMI
