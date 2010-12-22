CBS Announces Midseason Schedule

CBS Tuesday announced several additions and time period

moves to its midseason schedule.

The network has upgraded freshman drama Blue Bloods, which has performed solidly on Fridays, to Wednesday

at 10 p.m. for a four-week run starting Jan. 19, after which it will be

replaced by franchise spinoff Criminal

Minds: Suspect Behavior, which bows Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. Blue Bloods will then return to its

Friday at 10 p.m. timeslot starting Feb. 11.

Current Wednesday occupant The Defenders will shift to Fridays at 8 p.m. starting Feb. 4. Monday

comedy Rules of Engagement will move

to Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., replacing $#*!

My Dad Says beginning Feb. 24. New comedy entry Mad Love will take its place Mondays at 8:30 p.m. starting Feb. 21.

New drama Chaos

will premiere Friday, Apr. 1 at 8 p.m., replacing The Defenders, which will have burnt out its episode order for the

season by that time.

"We're in the fortunate position of having a schedule with

many successful shows and very few holes," said Kelly Kahl, senior executive

vice president primetime for CBS, in a statement. "This allows us to be

very targeted with our mid-season series. These are moves that maintain

the core stability of a successful schedule, while giving us multiple looks for

the future at a few time periods."

Full schedule below:

Wednesdays, Effective Jan. 19

8:00-9:00

PM

LIVE TO DANCE

9:00-10:00

PM CRIMINAL

MINDS

10:00-11:00

PM BLUE BLOODS (ntp)

Fridays, Effective Feb. 4

8:00-9:00

PM

THE DEFENDERS (ntp)

9:00-10:00

PM CSI: NY

Fridays, Effective Feb. 11

8:00-9:00

PM

THE DEFENDERS

9:00-10:00

PM CSI: NY

10:00-11:00

PM BLUE BLOODS

Wednesday, Effective Feb. 16

8:00-9:00

PM

SURVIVOR: REDEMPTION ISLAND (Premiere)

9:00-10:00

PM CRIMINAL

MINDS

10:00-11:00 PM

CRIMINAL MINDS: SUSPECT BEHAVIOR (Series Debut)

Monday, Effective Feb. 21

8:00-8:30

PM

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHE

8:30-9:00

PM

MAD LOVE (Series Debut)

9:00-9:30

PM

TWO AND A HALF MEN

9:30-10:00

PM MIKE &

MOLLY

10:00-11:00

PM HAWAII FIVE-0

Thursday, Effective Feb. 24

8:00-8:30

PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00

PM

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT (ntp)

9:00-10:00

PM CSI

10:00-11:00

PM THE MENTALIST

Friday, Effective April 1

8:00-9:00

PM

CHAOS (Series Debut)

9:00-10:00

PM CSI: NY

10:00-11:00 PM

BLUE BLOODS