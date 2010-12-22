CBS Announces Midseason Schedule
CBS Tuesday announced several additions and time period
moves to its midseason schedule.
The network has upgraded freshman drama Blue Bloods, which has performed solidly on Fridays, to Wednesday
at 10 p.m. for a four-week run starting Jan. 19, after which it will be
replaced by franchise spinoff Criminal
Minds: Suspect Behavior, which bows Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. Blue Bloods will then return to its
Friday at 10 p.m. timeslot starting Feb. 11.
Current Wednesday occupant The Defenders will shift to Fridays at 8 p.m. starting Feb. 4. Monday
comedy Rules of Engagement will move
to Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., replacing $#*!
My Dad Says beginning Feb. 24. New comedy entry Mad Love will take its place Mondays at 8:30 p.m. starting Feb. 21.
New drama Chaos
will premiere Friday, Apr. 1 at 8 p.m., replacing The Defenders, which will have burnt out its episode order for the
season by that time.
"We're in the fortunate position of having a schedule with
many successful shows and very few holes," said Kelly Kahl, senior executive
vice president primetime for CBS, in a statement. "This allows us to be
very targeted with our mid-season series. These are moves that maintain
the core stability of a successful schedule, while giving us multiple looks for
the future at a few time periods."
Full schedule below:
Wednesdays, Effective Jan. 19
8:00-9:00
PM
LIVE TO DANCE
9:00-10:00
PM CRIMINAL
MINDS
10:00-11:00
PM BLUE BLOODS (ntp)
Fridays, Effective Feb. 4
8:00-9:00
PM
THE DEFENDERS (ntp)
9:00-10:00
PM CSI: NY
Fridays, Effective Feb. 11
8:00-9:00
PM
THE DEFENDERS
9:00-10:00
PM CSI: NY
10:00-11:00
PM BLUE BLOODS
Wednesday, Effective Feb. 16
8:00-9:00
PM
SURVIVOR: REDEMPTION ISLAND (Premiere)
9:00-10:00
PM CRIMINAL
MINDS
10:00-11:00 PM
CRIMINAL MINDS: SUSPECT BEHAVIOR (Series Debut)
Monday, Effective Feb. 21
8:00-8:30
PM
HOW I MET YOUR MOTHE
8:30-9:00
PM
MAD LOVE (Series Debut)
9:00-9:30
PM
TWO AND A HALF MEN
9:30-10:00
PM MIKE &
MOLLY
10:00-11:00
PM HAWAII FIVE-0
Thursday, Effective Feb. 24
8:00-8:30
PM
THE BIG BANG THEORY
8:30-9:00
PM
RULES OF ENGAGEMENT (ntp)
9:00-10:00
PM CSI
10:00-11:00
PM THE MENTALIST
Friday, Effective April 1
8:00-9:00
PM
CHAOS (Series Debut)
9:00-10:00
PM CSI: NY
10:00-11:00 PM
BLUE BLOODS
