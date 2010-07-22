Trending

CBS Announces Fall Premiere Dates

By

CBS
will bow
most of its new and returning series during the week of Sept. 20, the
official
start of the 2010-11 season, the network announced July 22.

There
are three
exceptions: Survivor; The Good Wife and CSI: Miami. The 21st
season
premiere of Survivor, set in Nicaragua, will bow a week earlier,
on
Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. And Tuesday night drama The Good Wife
and CSI:
Miami, which moves to Sundays at 10 p.m. this season, will launch a
week
later.

The
second
season premiere of The Good Wife will bow Sept. 28 in order to
make room
for the two-hour season opener of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sept. 21.
And the
ninth season opener of CSI: Miami is being held in order to
accommodate the
90-minute opener of the 17th iteration of The Amazing Race,
Sept. 26 from 8:30-10 p.m.

CBS's 2010-2011 Premiere Dates

Wednesday, Sept. 15

8:00-9:00
PM              Survivor: Nicaragua (21st Edition Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 20

8:00-8:30
PM              How I Met Your Mother (6th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00
PM             
Rules of Engagement (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30
PM             
Two and a Half Men (8th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00
PM           
Mike & Molly (Series Debut)  

10:00-11:00
PM         
Hawaii Five-0 (Series Debut)

Tuesday,
Sept. 21

8:00-9:00
PM             
NCIS (8th Season Premiere)

9:00-11:00
PM           
NCIS: Los Angeles (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

9:00-10:00
PM           Criminal Minds
(6th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00
PM         
The Defenders (Series Debut)

Thursday, Sept. 23

8:00-8:30
PM             The Big Bang Theory
(4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00
PM             
$#*!My Dad Says (Series Debut)

9:00-10:00
PM            CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (11th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00
PM          The Mentalist (3rd Season
Premiere)

Friday,
Sept. 24

8:00-9:00
PM              Medium (2ndSeason Premiere on CBS)

9:00-10:00
PM           
CSI: NY (7thSeason Premiere)

10:00-11:00
PM         
Blue Bloods (Series Debut)

Saturday,
Sept. 25

8:00-9:00
PM             
Crimetime Saturday

9:00-10:00
PM            Crimetime Saturday

10:00-11:00
PM          48 Hours Mystery (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 26

7:30-8:30
PM             
60 Minutes (43rd Season Premiere)

8:30-10:00
PM            The Amazing Race (17th Edition Premiere)

10:00-11:00
PM          Undercover Boss (2nd
Season Premiere)

Tuesday,
Sept. 28

10:00-11:00
PM          The Good Wife (2nd Season Premiere)

Sunday,
Oct. 3

8:00-9:00
PM              The Amazing Race (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00
PM           
Undercover Boss (Time Period Premiere)

10:00-11:00
PM         
CSI: Miami (9th Season Premiere)