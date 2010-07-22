CBS Announces Fall Premiere Dates

CBS

will bow

most of its new and returning series during the week of Sept. 20, the

official

start of the 2010-11 season, the network announced July 22.

There

are three

exceptions: Survivor; The Good Wife and CSI: Miami. The 21st

season

premiere of Survivor, set in Nicaragua, will bow a week earlier,

on

Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. And Tuesday night drama The Good Wife

and CSI:

Miami, which moves to Sundays at 10 p.m. this season, will launch a

week

later.

The

second

season premiere of The Good Wife will bow Sept. 28 in order to

make room

for the two-hour season opener of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

And the

ninth season opener of CSI: Miami is being held in order to

accommodate the

90-minute opener of the 17th iteration of The Amazing Race,

Sept. 26 from 8:30-10 p.m.

CBS's 2010-2011 Premiere Dates

Wednesday, Sept. 15

8:00-9:00

PM Survivor: Nicaragua (21st Edition Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 20

8:00-8:30

PM How I Met Your Mother (6th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00

PM

Rules of Engagement (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30

PM

Two and a Half Men (8th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00

PM

Mike & Molly (Series Debut)

10:00-11:00

PM

Hawaii Five-0 (Series Debut)

Tuesday,

Sept. 21

8:00-9:00

PM

NCIS (8th Season Premiere)

9:00-11:00

PM

NCIS: Los Angeles (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

9:00-10:00

PM Criminal Minds

(6th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00

PM

The Defenders (Series Debut)

Thursday, Sept. 23

8:00-8:30

PM The Big Bang Theory

(4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00

PM

$#*!My Dad Says (Series Debut)

9:00-10:00

PM CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (11th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00

PM The Mentalist (3rd Season

Premiere)

Friday,

Sept. 24

8:00-9:00

PM Medium (2ndSeason Premiere on CBS)

9:00-10:00

PM

CSI: NY (7thSeason Premiere)

10:00-11:00

PM

Blue Bloods (Series Debut)

Saturday,

Sept. 25

8:00-9:00

PM

Crimetime Saturday

9:00-10:00

PM Crimetime Saturday

10:00-11:00

PM 48 Hours Mystery (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 26

7:30-8:30

PM

60 Minutes (43rd Season Premiere)

8:30-10:00

PM The Amazing Race (17th Edition Premiere)

10:00-11:00

PM Undercover Boss (2nd

Season Premiere)

Tuesday,

Sept. 28

10:00-11:00

PM The Good Wife (2nd Season Premiere)

Sunday,

Oct. 3

8:00-9:00

PM The Amazing Race (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00

PM

Undercover Boss (Time Period Premiere)

10:00-11:00

PM

CSI: Miami (9th Season Premiere)