CBS Announces Fall Premiere Dates
CBS
will bow
most of its new and returning series during the week of Sept. 20, the
official
start of the 2010-11 season, the network announced July 22.
There
are three
exceptions: Survivor; The Good Wife and CSI: Miami. The 21st
season
premiere of Survivor, set in Nicaragua, will bow a week earlier,
on
Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. And Tuesday night drama The Good Wife
and CSI:
Miami, which moves to Sundays at 10 p.m. this season, will launch a
week
later.
The
second
season premiere of The Good Wife will bow Sept. 28 in order to
make room
for the two-hour season opener of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sept. 21.
And the
ninth season opener of CSI: Miami is being held in order to
accommodate the
90-minute opener of the 17th iteration of The Amazing Race,
Sept. 26 from 8:30-10 p.m.
CBS's 2010-2011 Premiere Dates
Wednesday, Sept. 15
8:00-9:00
PM Survivor: Nicaragua (21st Edition Premiere)
Monday, Sept. 20
8:00-8:30
PM How I Met Your Mother (6th Season Premiere)
8:30-9:00
PM
Rules of Engagement (5th Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30
PM
Two and a Half Men (8th Season Premiere)
9:30-10:00
PM
Mike & Molly (Series Debut)
10:00-11:00
PM
Hawaii Five-0 (Series Debut)
Tuesday,
Sept. 21
8:00-9:00
PM
NCIS (8th Season Premiere)
9:00-11:00
PM
NCIS: Los Angeles (2nd Season Premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 22
9:00-10:00
PM Criminal Minds
(6th Season Premiere)
10:00-11:00
PM
The Defenders (Series Debut)
Thursday, Sept. 23
8:00-8:30
PM The Big Bang Theory
(4th Season Premiere)
8:30-9:00
PM
$#*!My Dad Says (Series Debut)
9:00-10:00
PM CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (11th Season Premiere)
10:00-11:00
PM The Mentalist (3rd Season
Premiere)
Friday,
Sept. 24
8:00-9:00
PM Medium (2ndSeason Premiere on CBS)
9:00-10:00
PM
CSI: NY (7thSeason Premiere)
10:00-11:00
PM
Blue Bloods (Series Debut)
Saturday,
Sept. 25
8:00-9:00
PM
Crimetime Saturday
9:00-10:00
PM Crimetime Saturday
10:00-11:00
PM 48 Hours Mystery (Season Premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 26
7:30-8:30
PM
60 Minutes (43rd Season Premiere)
8:30-10:00
PM The Amazing Race (17th Edition Premiere)
10:00-11:00
PM Undercover Boss (2nd
Season Premiere)
Tuesday,
Sept. 28
10:00-11:00
PM The Good Wife (2nd Season Premiere)
Sunday,
Oct. 3
8:00-9:00
PM The Amazing Race (Time Period Premiere)
9:00-10:00
PM
Undercover Boss (Time Period Premiere)
10:00-11:00
PM
CSI: Miami (9th Season Premiere)
