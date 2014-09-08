CBS Announces 69th Tony Awards Broadcast Date

The 69th Tony Awards, an annual kudosfest for Broadway's biggest shows, will air June 7, 2015 live from Radio City Music Hall, at 8 p.m ET on CBS. It will air at 8 p.m. on the West coast as well, with delayed viewing.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, both of Cherry Entertainment, will executive produce the show. Weiss, who directed the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in August, will return as director for the 16th consecutive year.

The event is presented by Tony Awards Productions, a joint venture between the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Nominations for show will be announced Tuesday, April 28 live in New York City.