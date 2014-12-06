CBS and Dish Reach Deal To End Blackout

CBS and Dish Network said they reached a new carriage deal, ending a blackout that began at 7 p.m. ET Friday night.

The deal includes carriage of CBS owned stations across the country, as well as CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, TVGN and Showtime Networks, which includes Showtime TV Everywhere and Video-on-Demand rights.

The agreement also settles all litigation between the companies, including disputes over Primetime Anytime and AutoHop. As part of the accord, DISH’s AutoHop commercial-skipping functionality will not be available for CBS Television Network-owned stations and affiliates during the C7 window.

"We are very pleased with this deal, which meets all of our economic and strategic objectives," said Ray Hopkins, president, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation. "We look forward to having DISH as a valued partner for many years to come."

"We are pleased to continue delivering CBS programming to our customers, while expanding their digital access to Showtime content through Showtime Anytime," said Warren Schlichting, Dish, senior VP, Programming.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.