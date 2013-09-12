CBS, Amazon Officially Renew Licensing Agreement for 'Under the Dome'

CBS Corp. and Amazon have officially renewed their content licensing agreement for summer series Under the Dome, the companies announced Thursday.

The announcement follows CBS CEO Leslie Moonves' remarks Wednesday at the Bank of American/Merrill Lynch Media Communications & Entertainment Conference, where he alluded to a renewal of their agreement: "They renewed it for next season, so obviously they like the model."

Prime Instant Video will remain the exclusive online subscription home for the series. As with the first season, episodes of Under the Dome will be available on Amazon Prime's Instant Video Service four days after their initial broadcast at no additional cost to Amazon Prime members. Episodes will also be available for download and purchase at Amazon Instant Video.

CBS renewed the series for a second season in July, which will air next summer.



Under the Dome drew a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 13.53 million total viewers for its June 24 premiere.The episode was also the most-watched TV

premiere in the history of Amazon's Prime Instant Video, and the series overall has been

the most-watched series this summer on the service.