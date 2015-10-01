CBS, Amazon Commit to Three More Series

CBS and Amazon announced a new multi-year, multi-series agreement to make Amazon's Prime Video the exclusive subscription streaming home for three new CBS summer series through 2018.

The first new CBS series will be next summer’s highly anticipated comic-thriller Braindead, which Prime members in the U.S. will be able to stream just four days after broadcast.

CBS and Amazon had similar arrangements for Under the Dome and Extant.

“Prime members have loved having access to series like Under the Dome and Extant just four days after broadcast, and we’re excited to continue to offer in-season availability of more great CBS summer series over the next three years,” said Brad Beale, Amazon VP of digital video content acquisition. “We are also always working to ensure our Prime members have the best selection, and we know they will continue to enjoy unlimited access to a wide array of CBS titles to binge-watch anytime, anywhere.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our relationship with Amazon with new original summer series and more programming from CBS and Showtime,” said Scott Koondel, chief corporate licensing officer, CBS Corporation. “With a truly original, genre-bending concept from outstanding creative auspices, Braindead will be one of the most talked-about shows next summer by CBS viewers and Prime members.”

This deal will also extend and expand CBS and Showtime titles available to Prime members. Popular programming including Medium, The Tudors, The L Word, the original Twin Peaks series, America's Next Top Model, I Love Lucy, Penn & Teller, The Amazing Race, MacGyver, Brotherhood and Sabrina, The Teenage Witch. CBS Films available for Prime members include the Golden Globe-nominated films Inside Llewyn Davis and Pride, among others.