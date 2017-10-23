CBS All Access Renews ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

CBS All Access has renewed original series Star Trek: Discovery for a second season. The show debuted September 24.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer, CBS Interactive. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

The show’s launch broke a record for subscriber sign-ups in a day, week and month for CBS All Access, said the network.

The first six episodes are available to stream. New episodes are available on demand weekly after 8:30 PM E.T. on Sundays for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. The final episode of “chapter one” will debut on Sunday, Nov. 12, and the second chapter, featuring the remaining six episodes, will return in January.

The cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo and James Frain.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers.