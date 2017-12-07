CBS All Access Bringing Back ‘The Twilight Zone’

CBS is remaking The Twilight Zone for its CBS All Access streaming platform. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele, Kinberg and Marco Ramirez will be executive producers, along with Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon.

“The original The Twilight Zone bridged science-fiction, horror and fantasy together to explore human nature and provide social commentary in a way that audiences had never seen before,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP, original content, CBS All Access. “Under the auspices of Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez, and with the creative freedom that the CBS All Access platform affords, this is an incredible opportunity to bring today’s audiences a modern reimagining of this iconic series.”

The original series ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964.

Peele was on Comedy Central series Key & Peele. He directed the hit film Get Out.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” said Peele.

Other CBS All Access originals include dramas The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery and comedy No Activity.



(Photo via Classic Film's Flickr. Photo was taken November 29, 2015. Using Creative Commons License 2.0. Photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio)