CBS All Access Adds CBSN

CBSN, the CBS streaming news service, will be available on CBS All Access starting Aug. 3. It will begin on subscribers’ desktops and laptops and will reach other platforms, including mobile devices, in the fall.

The channel will also launch on streaming service fuboTV. It’s part of fuboTV’s agreement with CBS Corporation to carry CBS and sister channels CBS Sports Network, The CW and Pop. All will be available to stream live through fuboTV’s basic “Fubo Premier” bundle.

“Bringing CBSN’s round-the-clock news coverage to CBS All Access adds tremendous value for our subscribers, giving them the ability to tune into the latest breaking news and in-depth reporting all within one streaming experience,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO, CBS Interactive and chief digital officer, CBS Corp. “We are pleased with the increasing distribution of CBSN, first as part of fuboTV’s offering and now with availability on CBS All Access. The addition of CBSN perfectly complements CBS All Access’ existing offering of live local and national news coverage from CBS affiliates, CBS This Morning and CBS Evening News, plus on-demand access to programming from 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.”

CBSN launched in November 2014.

“CBSN brings high quality original reporting to consumers wherever they are and whenever they want to watch,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “CBSN fits perfectly within CBS All Access and will expose even more viewers to our reporting.”

CBS All Access costs $5.99 monthly with commercials and $9.99 without. It offers more than 9,000 episodes on demand, including current and vintage series. All Access originals include The Good Fight and upcoming Star Trek: Discovery.