CBS to Air Grammys 60th Anniversary Special Nov. 24

CBS will air the special Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special Friday, Nov. 24.



The Grammys highlights special runs two hours. It will feature Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Bruno Mars, Christina Aguilera, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Celine Dion, among others.

Grammys Greatest Stories will go behind the scenes of the Grammy Awards over the last 60 years. Special segments will include reactions from the music community following the death of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin’s unexpected opera performance at the 40th Grammy Awards, and Paul McCartney bringing The Beatles’s Abbey Road to the Grammy stage, among others.

“As we approach this milestone in Grammy history, we are excited to give music fans a glimpse into what artists, musicians, producers, set designers, and others do to make those unforgettable ‘Grammy Moments,’” said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of the Recording Academy. “This special will take audiences on a new journey as they relive those extraordinary moments that can only be seen on the Grammys.”

Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ken Ehrlich is the executive producer, Ron Basile is the producer, and David Wild is the writer. Ehrlich has executive produced the special for 38 years.

“Never before have we gathered all of the greatest moments of the Grammys, from a half-century of award shows for one primetime special,” said Ehrlich, “and when you see them put together in a parade of amazing clip montages interspersed with the stories behind the performances, it’s really pretty unbelievable.”