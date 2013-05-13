CBS to Air 56th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26

CBS has announced the

airdates for the Grammy Awards in 2014 and 2015.

The 56th

Annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014, at 8-11:30 p.m.

ET from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 57th Grammy Awards

will air on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Last year's Grammys

drew 28.3 million viewers, its second-largest audience, behind the previous

year's record-setter.