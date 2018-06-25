CBS Adds Mobile Rights To NFL Games on All Access

CBS signed an extension of its agreement to stream National Football League games on CBS All Access and added mobile rights to its package.

CBS All Access subscribers will be able to stream all NFL on CBS games on mobile devices. This season, CBS will be broadcasting Super Bowl LIII, which will also be available on CBS mobile platforms.

Until last season Verizon had exclusive mobile rights to NFL games. Now each of the NFL’s TV partners can stream their games to mobile devices in addition to Verizon, which can stream to mobile devices including tablets via its Yahoo! Sports app., .

The deal also extends streaming right to authenticated subscribers of CBS’s cable, satellite, telco and vMVPD affiliates.

“We’re very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with the NFL and give our viewers and CBS All Access subscribers the ability to stream NFL ON CBS games on mobile phones in addition to all other platforms for years to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, president & COO, CBS Interactive. “This deal enables us to deliver even more value to NFL fans, our subscribers and our distribution partners.”

The new agreement runs through 2022.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices,” said Hans Schroeder, COO of NFL Media and Business. “The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms.”