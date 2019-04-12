CBS Acting CEO Ianniello Got More Pay in 2018

Joe Ianniello, named acting CEO of CBS Corp. last year after Leslie Moonves was forced out, was given total compensation of $27.4 million for 2018, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The previous year Ianniello received $22.1 million when he served as the company’s president and COO.

Ianiello's salary was unchanged at $2.5 million but his stock awards went up to $7.3 million from $4.2 million.

Moonves was scheduled to received $47 million for his time as CEO of CBS in 2018, but forfeited $34 million has part of his severance agreement. He received no bonus.

Moonves left amid accusations of sexual harassment and assault and he was under pressure for trying to dilute the stake of the Redstone family, which controls CBS.

The company is conducting a search for a permanent CEO to lead it.