CBS Acquires 100% of TV Guide Digital Properties
CBS Corp. said it acquired TV Guide Digital, which includes TVGuide.com
and TV Guide Mobile.
CBS bought the 50% of TV Guide Digital it didn't already own
from Lionsgate. CBS and Lionsgate continue to have a 50-50 partnership in the
TVGN cable channel.
"TV Guide is one of the most-enduring and iconic brands in
the world of television and video, and we're proud to welcome TV Guide Digital
to the CBS Interactive family," Jim Lanzone, president of CBS Interactive, said
in a statement. "TVGuide.com and TV Guide Mobile have the biggest and
most-engaged audiences in the valuable TV information category, making them a
perfect fit for our portfolio of premium content brands."
TVGuide.com and TV Guide Mobile will become part of CBS
Interactive's Technology, Games and Lifestyle group.
CBS said TVGuide.com attracts more than 16.5
million monthly unique visitors and that TV Guide Mobile apps have been
downloaded more than nine million times.
