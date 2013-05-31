CBS Acquires 100% of TV Guide Digital Properties

CBS Corp. said it acquired TV Guide Digital, which includes TVGuide.com

and TV Guide Mobile.

CBS bought the 50% of TV Guide Digital it didn't already own

from Lionsgate. CBS and Lionsgate continue to have a 50-50 partnership in the

TVGN cable channel.

"TV Guide is one of the most-enduring and iconic brands in

the world of television and video, and we're proud to welcome TV Guide Digital

to the CBS Interactive family," Jim Lanzone, president of CBS Interactive, said

in a statement. "TVGuide.com and TV Guide Mobile have the biggest and

most-engaged audiences in the valuable TV information category, making them a

perfect fit for our portfolio of premium content brands."

TVGuide.com and TV Guide Mobile will become part of CBS

Interactive's Technology, Games and Lifestyle group.

CBS said TVGuide.com attracts more than 16.5

million monthly unique visitors and that TV Guide Mobile apps have been

downloaded more than nine million times.