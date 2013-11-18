Cathy Oakes, Long-Time SCTE Executive, Dies at 48

Cathy Oakes, the senior vice president of operations for the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, died suddenly early Saturday, November 16, the SCTE said Monday. She was 48.

During her seven years with the Society, Oakes was responsible for a wide range of activities, including SCTE membership, National Conferences, Human Resources, Administration and others. She took a leading role in the creation of numerous programs, including: the SCTE Corporate Alliance Program; the SCTE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program with the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College; and Women's TechConnect, a mentoring program for women technologists that is a joint initiative of SCTE and Women in Cable Telecommunications. She also was actively involved in the expansion of the SCTE Foundation, the Society said.

Oakes, an alumna of the SCTE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program, was to have been honored this Thursday (November 21) as one of the Top Women in Cable Technology, as selected by cable industry publication CableFax.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.