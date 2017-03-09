Cathy McMorris Rodgers to Speak at ACA Policy Summit

The American Cable Association has added another top D.C. policymaker to its policy summit in D.C. March 28-30.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), chair of the House Republican Conference, will speak at the summit March 29. (Multichannel News is a co-sponsor of the event).

Also among the speakers at the event is Republican commissioner Michael O'Rielly and Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.).

The event combines panels and speeches and networking opportunities with a chance for ACA's medium and smaller operators to take their issues to the Hill and the FCC.

The ACA Summit will be at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.