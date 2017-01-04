Cathy Gunther Named Head of Cox's Tulsa Stations

Cathy Gunther, most recently general sales manager for Cox Media’s stations in Tulsa, Okla., has been named VP and general manager of the three affiliates.

Gunther will oversee the operations of three Cox properties: Fox affiliate KOKI and the MyNetworkTV affiliated stations KMYT and NOKI.

Gunther’s experience includes heading Cox Local Solutions, a full-service digital agency serving Tulsa and Oklahoma City. She also has worked as the local sales manager for KTVU-TV, the San Francisco area Fox O&O that Cox used to own.