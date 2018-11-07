‘Catfish’ Back on MTV Nov. 28

MTV debuts a new batch of Catfish episodes Nov. 28th. There are 10 episodes in the bunch, an extension of season seven. They feature Nev Schulman as he auditions actors, athletes and influencers to help him track down online daters and bring them face to face.

Viewers get to watch the Catfish--the person who created the potentially fake identify to lure a hopeful into a relationship. They also get to see the search for co-host Max Joseph’s replacement.

Catfish is executive produced by Tom Forman, David Metzler and Brad Bishop for Critical Content; Andrew Jarecki, Marc Smerling, Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost for Catfish Picture Company; Sitarah Pendelton, Leanne Mucci and Kelly Ostreicher for MTV; and Nev Schulman.

MTV is part of Viacom.