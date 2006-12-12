Cat Deeley to Host New Years Eve on Fox

No Regis? No problem.

Fox is looking to one of its own to host its New Year’s Eve special this year, tapping So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley.

With American Idol host Ryan Seacrest hosting ABC’s Times Square special, Fox last year brought in Regis Philbin for a one-night gig.

But this year, Deeley will emcee the special, which airs live from New York City from 11 pm -12:30 am on Sunday night, December 31.

In addition to Fox’s Dance show and an extensive resume from the United Kingdom, Deeley has also recently done stints for NBC’s Tonight Show and ABC’s Good Morning America.

