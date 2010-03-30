‘Castle' Gets Early Pick Up From ABC

ABC has given an early pick-up to Castle.

The crime drama has steadily built audience in its second

season with the March 29 episode posting the series best

tune-in ever among total viewers (14.5 million) and the 18-49 demographic (3.7

rating/10 share).

The renewal for Castle

follows on the heels of pick-ups for Wednesday night freshman comedies The Middle, Modern Family and CougarTown.