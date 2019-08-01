Casting Exec Claudia Lyon Leaves ABC for CBS

Veteran television casting executive Claudia Lyon has joined CBS as executive VP, talent and casting.

Lyon, who since 2006 had been VP of talent and casting for ABC Entertainment, will oversee CBS Entertainment's talent and casting operations for its primetime and daytime programming as well as its limited series, alternative programs and specials.

“Claudia’s tremendous experience, impressive insight and obvious passion for the casting process made us stand up and take notice during this search process,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “She’s highly respected across the industry, and we’re excited to have her join the CBS team.”

Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, CBS Entertainment, added: “Claudia has an extraordinary creative perspective and a keen eye for identifying talent, as shown by her impressive résumé. We can’t wait for her to get started.”

At ABC, Lyon oversaw casting series including Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, black-ish, grown-ish and Criminal Minds.