Cast Members Named for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Three cast members have been announced for Star Trek: Discovery: Doug Jones as Starfleet science officer Lt. Saru, Michelle Yeoh as Starfleet Captain Georgiou, and Anthony Rapp as Lt. Stamets, astromycologist, fungus expert, and Starfleet science officer.

The sci-fi reboot debuts on CBS in May, with all subsequent episodes on SVOD service CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Last month, Fuller stepped down as showrunner but retains his E.P. role. Speaking at the TCA summer press tour, he promised big-time diversity among the performers.