Cash-Strapped Fubo Passes on the 'Sweat Mop Guy,' Sets Marketing Partnership With the Cleveland Guardians

As they market themselves around the last asset of real radiating warmth left in the cold, harsh pay TV ecosystem, live sports, virtual MVPDs have offsetting promotional strategies.

Dish Network's Sling TV, which just lost another 234,000 customers and hasn't meaningfully grown its base in years, is emphasizing its frugality, messaging potential customers that its money is going into the platform and not into the wallet, of say, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, who starred in an ad for Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab) last year.

Sling TV's latest series of TV ads, which feature the anonymous "Sweat Mop Guy," dunk on this angle hard.

As for Fubo, which just lost another $83.6 million in the first quarter while shedding 160,000 subscribers, it's going the traditional marketing route, entering into its second recent partnership with a Major League Baseball team, the Cleveland Guardians.

Under terms of the agreement, Fubo will get signage at Cleveland's Progressive Field, including behind home plate, as well as various "fan engagement opportunities."

Guardians season ticket holders will get an extended 30-day free trial, while all of the team's fans will have access to a 14-day trial period. (The standard offering is seven days.)

Fubo announced a similar arrangement with the Boston Red Sox earlier this month

The vMVPD has made a significant investment in live and in-studio baseball content. In addition to carrying the Guardian's regional sports network, Bally Sports Ohio, Fubo carries ESPN and FS1, as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and MLB.TV.

“Fubo is proud to be a partner of the Cleveland Guardians and expand our leading game coverage to in-person engagement with their fans,” said Yale Wang, senior VP of marketing for Fubo, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with the team to provide fans with the easiest way to watch the Cleveland Guardians online.”

“We are excited to welcome Fubo into the Cleveland Guardians family of partners," said Ted Baugh, VP of corporate partnerships and premium hospitality for the Cleveland Guardians. "Fubo is a fantastic streaming option for our fans, allowing them access to local and national broadcasts."