‘Cash Cab’ Returns to Discovery Dec. 4

Cash Cab returns to Discovery Channel Monday, Dec. 4. Comedian Ben Bailey is back to host the game show, which sees contestants answer trivia questions while riding in a taxi.

Cash Cab aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2012.

David Steinberg, director and comedian, joins the show with All3Media’s Lion USA as executive producer. Bailey is also an executive producer, along with original E.P.’s Tony Tackaberry and Allison Corn from Lion USA. John Slaughter executive produces for Discovery.

The show is set on the streets of New York City.

Stumped contestants can get help from friends via their phones, as well as celebrity guests in their taxis. Celebs include Matthew Perry, Brooke Shields, Scott Bakula, Susie Essman and Gilbert Gottfried.

Cash Cab is produced for Discovery Channel by Lion USA and Norton Productions.