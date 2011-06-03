'Cash Cab' Host to Lead NBC Game Show
Ben Bailey, host of Discovery Channel's Cash Cab, has been tapped to
host new NBC game show Who's Still
Standing?, the network said Friday.
The series gives contestants the chance
to win up to $1 million by competing in trivia battles, where contestants who
answer incorrectly are dropped through trapped doors.
"Ben is clever, entertaining and a huge
authority in the trivia world," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative
programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios.
