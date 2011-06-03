'Cash Cab' Host to Lead NBC Game Show

Ben Bailey, host of Discovery Channel's Cash Cab, has been tapped to

host new NBC game show Who's Still

Standing?, the network said Friday.

The series gives contestants the chance

to win up to $1 million by competing in trivia battles, where contestants who

answer incorrectly are dropped through trapped doors.

"Ben is clever, entertaining and a huge

authority in the trivia world," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative

programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios.