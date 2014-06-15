Casey Kasem Dead at 82

Radio and TV personality Casey Kasem, 82, died Sunday morning at St. Anthony's hospital in Gig Harbor, Wash., his representative Danny Deraney confirmed Sunday.

Kasem, a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, was a familiar voice to the baby boomers as the host of American Top 40 and other countdown shows, as well as voicing the character of Shaggy on Scooby-Doo.

Kasem's signature sign-off was "Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.”

SAG-AFTRA President Ken Howard said Sunday that Kasem had a "profound" influence on the music business.

“For many, the multitalented Casey Kasem was the voice of popular music, and his long-running countdown program brought exposure for many of his fellow union members," said Howard. "My deepest sympathy to his family and friends, and may we all remember him best by ‘reaching for the stars.'"

Kasem had been a member of the union since 1966.

His daughter Kerri released the following statement on her Facebook page: "Early this Father's Day morning, our dad Casey Kasem passed away surrounded by family and friends. Even though we know he is in a better place and no longer suffering, we are heartbroken. Thanks you for all your love, support and prayers. The world will miss Casey Kasem, an incredible talent and humanitarian; we will miss our Dad. With love, Kerri, Mike and Julie."