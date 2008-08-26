CARU Says 'Sisterhood' Ad Not Right For kids

The Children’s Television Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of the Council of Better Business Bureaus has referred yet another TV ad for a PG-13 film, this time Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, to the Motion Picture Association of America for a decision on whether it violates MPAA guidelines.

CARU cited the movie's warning for "mature material and sensuality," and pointed out that the spot aired during children's programming on Nick.

CARU feels that PG-13 movies should not be advertised during TV shows with audiences primarily 12 years old and under. In the case of The Incredible Hulk, it pointed out that the movie has a warning for “intense action violence, some frightening sci-fi images and brief suggestive content.”

Studios have argued that the movies aren’t de facto unsuitable for kids, and that kids can watch them with parental guidance.

In March, CARU reached an agreement with the MPAA in which it will refer advertisers that intentionally place PG-13 ads during kids’ shows to the MPAA to determine whether they have violated movie-industry guidelines for such advertising. Previously, CARU was making that determination.

In recent months, CARU referred ads forHulk, Get Smart, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,Iron Man and the latest Mummy film.