Cartoon Net Series Featured on New Mobile Game App

Cartoon Network plans to launch a new mobile app that will feature games linked to its animated series.

With the new free to download app, available March 11, users can play new games and collect more than 60 digital characters even while viewing shows on the network, which is part of AT&T’s Turner unit.

Lego Group has signed up as launch partner with its Lego, Ninjago and Lego City brands, and will provide exclusive figures to users of the app.

Related: Kids’ Nets Fight Back Against Digital Bullies

One feature of the app is that it employs Automated Content Recognition to register when the user is watching Cartoon Network episodes. The user is then alerted that a digital figure from that show is available to add to their collection.

The app will also give users an opportunity to participate in immersive activities built around shows.

Here are some of the first games available on Cartoon Network Arcade, as described by the network:

The Amazing World of Gumball - Gumball's Block Party

Climb as high as you can to stay ahead of the collapsing blocks. Collect and play 5 Gumball characters.

Apple and Onion - Bottle Catch

Toss bottles back and forth between Apple and Onion to build up speed, then launch them into the air to collect coins.

Adventure Time - Rainicorn's Flying Colors

Match rows of cards to clear the board. Unlock 32 unique Adventure Time characters.

Ben 10 - Brains vs Bugs

Run, jump and climb as Grey Matter races after the Bugg Brothers.

Ben 10 - Xingo Mayhem

Xingo is on the loose! Play as Humungousaur, Rath or Slapback to juggle the cartoon villain’s barrage of falling objects.

Craig of the Creek – Bounceback

Help Craig overcome the challenge of the Sewer Kids in this bouncy block breaker.

Craig of the Creek - Camp Cardboard

Tap to accumulate resources and help Craig build the best cardboard fort ever.

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes - Go Go KO!

Run and dodge with K.O. through an endless stream of Jethros, then turn into T.K.O. to bust up some robots.

The Powerpuff Girls - Rainbow Wreckers

Help the Powerpuff Girls blast through Allegro's rainbows in this quick reflex color-matching game.

Steven Universe - Shattered Dreams

Jump and slide your way through Steven's worst nightmares in this fast-paced endless runner.

Summer Camp Island - Contagious Cuteness

Start a magical chain reaction. How long can you keep the cuteness going?

Teen Titans Go! - Smashy Piñata

It's Beast Boy's birthday! Keep hitting the pinata in the air to see how much candy you can get.

Teen Titans Go! - Teen Titans GOAL!

Tap to kick the ball, score goals, and defeat the soccer trolls. Rack up coins to unlock all 5 Titans!

Unikitty! - Royal Highness

Time your jumps just right to stack jellybeans all the way into space. Collect and play all of Unikitty's friends.

We Bare Bears - Stack Tracks

Keep the bear stack on the right track by rotating tiles in the path and using power-ups from their friends.