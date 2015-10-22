Cartoon’s 'Titans' Perform for Comcast Voice Remote

Cartoon Network is working with Comcast to create special messages that fans of Teen Titans Go! can hear using the cable operators X1 voice remote.

Comcast has been rolling out its new remote that does searches and other functions using voice commands. The device could impact what viewers wind up watching and some programmers are looking for ways to take advantage of it.

Working with Comcast, Cartoon has set things up so that a viewer can say commands like “Teen Titans Go!” “Boy Wonder!” “Pretty Pretty Pegasus,” “Starfire and Silkie,” “Hello Beastboy,” “Booyah Buddy, ” “Hello Raven,” “Hello Cyborg,” “Hello Robin,” and get responses unique to the characters.

“It turns out that one of our most "voice-searched" titles is Teen Titans Go!, a Cartoon Network fan favorite,” says Jeanine Heck, senior director, product management, Comcast Cable, who is in charge of rolling out the voice remotes.

“Now, just by saying "Hello Beast Boy" or "Boy Wonder" viewers are taken to the show’s homepage on X1 and will hear a special audio greeting from one of the characters. They also can say the names of other Titans like Cyborg, Robin and Raven and hear responses unique to each character,” Heck says in a post on Comcast’s blog. “We’re hoping to add even more new functions to our voice remote over time.”

The voice commands went live Thursday. New bits will be added weekly. The stunt is expected to end Dec. 22.