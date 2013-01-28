Cartoon Network Takes Upfront on the Road

Cartoon Network is taking its upfront presentation on the

road, rather than staging a big event for clients and buyers in New York.

Network executives plan to travel to at least 15 cities to

visit clients and promotional partners, a process that began last week and will

continue into March. They will come bearing gifts in the form a cart filled with

network premium goodies.

"As viewers continue to interact with the Cartoon Network

brand and content across a variety of screens, our advertising partners look to

us for more innovative and engaging opportunities that provide greater reach

for their messages," Donna Speciale, president of Turner Entertainment and

Young Adults Ad Sales, said in a statement. "This year, we are breaking away

from a traditional upfront presentation to engage with advertisers in a series

of conversations that will focus on the development of ideas that leverage our

brand strength to meet the goals of our partners. As our success and momentum

continue to grow across all screens, we believe it's an ideal time for

advertisers to reassess their investments and strategically increase their

media budgets with Cartoon Network."

In this year's upfront, kids' leader Nickelodeon again is

dealing with lower ratings, which rivals hope creates an opportunity to steal

ad dollars.

Among the new shows headed for the Cartoon Network lineup

include animated series Steven Universe,

Uncle Grandpa and Clarence, action-adventure shows Teen Titans Go! and Beware the Batman, a musical show Grojband and Legends of Chima

from Lego.

The network is also planning the return of The Powerpuff Girls and Tom and Jerry.

Cartoon Network said its successful shorts program will

continue at Cartoon Network Studios, producing a new slate of original shorts

in 2013.

"Our unique approach to animation development has paid off

in the form of many successful returning series, each with a giant fan base

behind them," said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network.

"These new animated series forge diverse, new ground, and stem from our Cartoon

Network Studios pipeline, which continues to cultivate the most talented minds working

in TV animation today."