Cartoon Network Takes Upfront on the Road
Cartoon Network is taking its upfront presentation on the
road, rather than staging a big event for clients and buyers in New York.
Network executives plan to travel to at least 15 cities to
visit clients and promotional partners, a process that began last week and will
continue into March. They will come bearing gifts in the form a cart filled with
network premium goodies.
"As viewers continue to interact with the Cartoon Network
brand and content across a variety of screens, our advertising partners look to
us for more innovative and engaging opportunities that provide greater reach
for their messages," Donna Speciale, president of Turner Entertainment and
Young Adults Ad Sales, said in a statement. "This year, we are breaking away
from a traditional upfront presentation to engage with advertisers in a series
of conversations that will focus on the development of ideas that leverage our
brand strength to meet the goals of our partners. As our success and momentum
continue to grow across all screens, we believe it's an ideal time for
advertisers to reassess their investments and strategically increase their
media budgets with Cartoon Network."
In this year's upfront, kids' leader Nickelodeon again is
dealing with lower ratings, which rivals hope creates an opportunity to steal
ad dollars.
Among the new shows headed for the Cartoon Network lineup
include animated series Steven Universe,
Uncle Grandpa and Clarence, action-adventure shows Teen Titans Go! and Beware the Batman, a musical show Grojband and Legends of Chima
from Lego.
The network is also planning the return of The Powerpuff Girls and Tom and Jerry.
Cartoon Network said its successful shorts program will
continue at Cartoon Network Studios, producing a new slate of original shorts
in 2013.
"Our unique approach to animation development has paid off
in the form of many successful returning series, each with a giant fan base
behind them," said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network.
"These new animated series forge diverse, new ground, and stem from our Cartoon
Network Studios pipeline, which continues to cultivate the most talented minds working
in TV animation today."
