Cartoon Network Takes Swartz from Sci Fi Channel

Robert Swartz, vice president of alternative programming for Sci Fi Channel, was tapped by Cartoon Network as VP of original series.

Swartz will head up development for all animated, live-action and alternative series, reporting to Robert Sorcher, chief content officer.

At Sci Fi, Swartz developed new reality series Destination Truth (which went hunting for Yetis on this week’s episode), and veteran ratings-getter Ghost Hunters.

Swartz will be based in Burbank, Calif., for Cartoon.