Cartoon Network Revives 'Hole in the Wall'

Cartoon Network has ordered ten episodes of game show Hole in the Wall, which originally aried on Fox for a brief stint in 2008.

Cartoon Network's revived version features two teams of families competing to maneuver through a variety of cut-out shapes in a series of moving barriers.

Hole is another addition to the network's live-action and game show programming, joining Destroy Build Destroy and Dude What Would Happen.

The show first saw success in July 2006 when it was launched on Japan's Fuji TV, and has gone on to have iterations in countries ranging from India to Sweden.

The U.S. version is being produced by FremantleMedia.