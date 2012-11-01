Cartoon Network Renews Two
Cartoon Network has renewed Regular Show for a fifth season and The Amazing World of Gumball for a third season, as well as ordered
additional episodes of Annoying Orange.
Regular Show,
which won an Emmy this year, was the No. 1 program on Monday night with key
boys demos, and its 7-9 p.m. time period with kids during its recently concluded
third season. The animated comedy from JG Quintel debuted its fourth season
Oct. 1.
The Amazing World of
Gumball, from London-based Cartoon Network Studio Europe, is the top program
on Tuesday (7-9 p.m.) with kids and boys 2-11 and 6-11 in its second season to
date.
Since its premiere in June, the Web-to-TV series Annoying Orange has been the No. 1
program on Mondays with all key boys demos.
