Cartoon Network Renews Two

Cartoon Network has renewed Regular Show for a fifth season and The Amazing World of Gumball for a third season, as well as ordered

additional episodes of Annoying Orange.

Regular Show,

which won an Emmy this year, was the No. 1 program on Monday night with key

boys demos, and its 7-9 p.m. time period with kids during its recently concluded

third season. The animated comedy from JG Quintel debuted its fourth season

Oct. 1.

The Amazing World of

Gumball, from London-based Cartoon Network Studio Europe, is the top program

on Tuesday (7-9 p.m.) with kids and boys 2-11 and 6-11 in its second season to

date.

Since its premiere in June, the Web-to-TV series Annoying Orange has been the No. 1

program on Mondays with all key boys demos.