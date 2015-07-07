Cartoon Network Renews ‘Adventure Time,’ ‘Regular Show’ and Three More
By Luke McCord
Cartoon Network announced Tuesday it has renewed five original series.
Adventure Time and Regular Show have been renewed for their eighth season, while Uncle Grandpa and Steven Universe were re-upped for third seasons. Freshman Clarence has been greenlit for a second season.
“It’s a banner year for Cartoon Network Studios original productions," chief content officer Rob Sorcher said in a release. "It is particularly gratifying to see shows so creatively forward-thinking also deliver so powerfully with the audience.”
Regular Show, Uncle Grandpa, Steven Universe and Clarence all came from the network’s Shorts Program at Cartoon Network Studios.
