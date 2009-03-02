Cartoon Network Orders New Ben 10 Live Action Film

Filed at 4:02 p.m. EST on March 2, 2009

Cartoon Network is in production on a new live-action movie spinoff of its animated series Ben 10: Alien Force.

The movie, Ben 10: Alien Swarm, will premiere on the network this Fall.

It would be the second live action movie from the Ben 10 franchise, the first being Ben 10: Race Against Time, which aired during thanksgiving weekend, 2007. That movie led to the animated series, which became Cartoon's highest rated series premiere when it debuted in April, 2008.