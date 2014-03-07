Cartoon Network Orders First Miniseries

Cartoon Network confirmed Friday that the network has ordered its first miniseries, Over the Garden Wall. The 10-episode series is scheduled to premiere this fall.

Over the Garden Wall is a comedic fantasy story about two brothers trapped in a mysterious world and trying to find their way home. It is created by Patrick McHale and produced by Cartoon Network studios.

The series is based on McHale's short film Tome of the Unknown, which won the award for best animated short in February at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. McHale's credits include work on Cartoon Network's Adventure Time and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.

News of the order was first reported by Deadline.