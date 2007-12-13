Cartoon Network New Media Cuts to the Chase

Molly Chase, executive producer of Cartoon Network New Media, was named to the new post of vice president of the group.

The move marks more than just a stripe: Chase will oversee Cartoon's design studio, technology group, game studio and production, as well as heading up production for CartoonNetwork.com, Awesomehouseparty.com and ToonamiJetstream.com.

Chase joined Cartoon in 2002 and helped to launch ToonamiJetstream.com, Cartoon Network Video and CartoonNetworkYA.com, a Spanish-language Web site.

She is based in Atlanta and reports to Paul Condolora, senior VP and general manager of new media.