Cartoon Network Names Chief Content Officer

Robert Sorcher was named chief content officer for Cartoon Network.

Sorcher joins from AMC, where he had been executive vice president, programming and production, overseeing program development and scheduling for the network since 2002.

He will head up original-series development, acquisitions, long-form and special events, based in Los Angeles, starting in January. He reports to Stuart Snyder, executive VP and chief operating officer for the animation, young-adult and kids’-media group for Turner Broadcasting System.

Sorcher's resume includes posts at Fox Family Channel, USA Network and ad agencies Grey Advertising and Benton & Bowles. He also served an earlier stint at Cartoon as executive VP.