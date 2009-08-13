Cartoon Network Greenlights Two Series

Cartoon Network has ordered two new animated series, Regular Show and Horrorbots, and renewed The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and Adventure Time for new seasons.

Regular Show, which started life as a short at Cartoon’s “Cartoonstitute” development program follows two bored groundskeepers, a blue jay named Mordecai and a raccoon named Rigby, as they try to entertain themselves by any means necessary.

Horrorbots follows two teenage droids, Thrasher and Blastus, as they start (robot) high school.