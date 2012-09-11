Cartoon Network Greenlights Two Animated Series

Cartoon Network on Tuesday greenlit two animated series, Steven

Universe and Uncle Grandpa, as part of the shorts development initiative

at Cartoon Network Studios in Burbank, Calif.





Both series are slated to premiere in 2013.





From Adventure Time's writer and storyboard artist,

Rebecca Sugar, Steven Universe is about the youngest member of a team of

magical guardians. The other series, Uncle Grandpa, is based on Pete

Browngardt's short of the same name.





"Steven Universe and Uncle Grandpa will

build upon our record-breaking streak with original programming, and further

define the voice for Cartoon Network Studios comedies," said Rob Sorcher,

Cartoon Network's chief content officer. "Rebecca and Pete represent our

next generation of homegrown talent, following Pen Ward and JG Quintel who set

a high bar with their distinctive visual storytelling and unique comedic

styles."