Cartoon Network Greenlights 'Tiger’s Apprentice'
By Alex Weprin
Cartoon Network is continuing its foray into live action/CGI programming with a new movie, Tiger’s Apprentice, based on the young adult novel of the same name by Lawrence Yep.
Oscar nominated writer David Magee penned the adaptation, which is in pre-production for a 2010 premiere.
The story follows the tale of Tom Lee, an orphan put under the protection of Mr. Hu, a mystical tiger that can take human form.
Cartoon Network has made a push into live action and CGI features in recent years, driven by the success of live action movie Ben 10.
