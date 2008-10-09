Cartoon Network Greenlights 'Tiger’s Apprentice'

Cartoon Network is continuing its foray into live action/CGI programming with a new movie, Tiger’s Apprentice, based on the young adult novel of the same name by Lawrence Yep.

Oscar nominated writer David Magee penned the adaptation, which is in pre-production for a 2010 premiere.

The story follows the tale of Tom Lee, an orphan put under the protection of Mr. Hu, a mystical tiger that can take human form.

Cartoon Network has made a push into live action and CGI features in recent years, driven by the success of live action movie Ben 10.