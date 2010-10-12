Cartoon Network GetsDreamworks Dragon Tale
Cartoon Network has snagged the worldwide rights to a new
TV series based on the Dreamworks CGI animated hit How to Train Your
Dragon.
The half-hour, weekly primetime series, which will also be
produced by Dreamworks (Shrek, Madagascar), is scheduled to premiere in
2012.
But Cartoon viewers won't have to wait until then to get a first look at some fresh meat on the How to Train You Dragon bone.
On Thursday (Oct. 14) at 8 p.m., Cartoon will debut a short, "Bone
Napper," that has been added to the Blu-Ray DVD of the movie, which is
being released Oct. 15, according to Cartoon spokesperson James
Anderson.
He says that airing was not part of the deal, but just came up in discussions with DreamWorks about the show.
