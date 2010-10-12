Cartoon Network GetsDreamworks Dragon Tale

Cartoon Network has snagged the worldwide rights to a new

TV series based on the Dreamworks CGI animated hit How to Train Your

Dragon.

The half-hour, weekly primetime series, which will also be

produced by Dreamworks (Shrek, Madagascar), is scheduled to premiere in

2012.

But Cartoon viewers won't have to wait until then to get a first look at some fresh meat on the How to Train You Dragon bone.

On Thursday (Oct. 14) at 8 p.m., Cartoon will debut a short, "Bone

Napper," that has been added to the Blu-Ray DVD of the movie, which is

being released Oct. 15, according to Cartoon spokesperson James

Anderson.

He says that airing was not part of the deal, but just came up in discussions with DreamWorks about the show.