Cartoon Network Ending ‘Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends'

Cartoon Network is ending long-running series Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. The network will present the program's final five episodes, including a series finale "Goodbye to Bloo" as part of an afternoon marathon on Sunday, May 3 from 1-7 p.m.

Foster's Home, from Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken, has aired 78 episodes and spawned three feature length specials since its debut in August 2004. It has also garnered critical acclaim, including Five Emmy Awards.

The animated series is set at a Victorian mansion that serves as a sort of retirement home for imaginary friends whose children no longer need them.