Cartoon Network Doubles Audience for Hall of Game Awards

Cartoon Network says its second annual Hall of Game Awards almost doubled its previous its kids 6-11 audience and was big in key demos.

The Feb. 20 telecast of the viewer-voted awards for sports excellence in categories like best celebration, most awesome mascot and captain clutch outdelivered its inaugural outing with boys specifically and kids in general in the 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14 demos, and grew in total viewership by 74% to 2.6 million viewers 2-plus.

For example the 7-8:30 awards show drew 1,471.000 kids 2-11, up 90% over the year before, and 1,170,000 kids 6-11, up 92% from 2011.

Online award voting was also up dramatically,with over 100 million votes case, according to Cartoon, compared to 37 million last year.

Helping draw that crowd were appearances by Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, Tim Tebow and host Shaquille O'Neal.