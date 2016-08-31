Cartoon Network Bringing Digital ‘Magiswords’ to Linear TV

Cartoon Network is bringing its digital show Mighty Magiswords to its linear cable network on Sept. 29.

Mighty Magiswords launched as a series with 15-second episodes available on the CN Anything app last year. The network is now planning to launch an app devoted to Magiswords in the fall that will provide opportunities for interactivity.

“Mighty Magiswords is custom created for the way young audiences consume media today,” said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network. “This is about how stories can be told in new ways and how a community can play together.”

The series follows Prohyas and Vambre, an outgoing brother and sister team of warriors for hire, who are always ready to take on any quest with their collection of Magiswords that can fly, toss tomatoes, spit seeds and much more to ultimately result in a funny victory. It now has a library of more than 400 pieces of content, including interactive shorts, narrative vlogs hosted by the warriors and a number of digital games.

A special sneak peek episode of Mighty Magiswords will debut on the Cartoon Network app Friday, Sept. 2. The episode “The Mystery of Loch Mess” follows the warriors who are sent on a mission to locate missing deliverymen only to find themselves captured as pets. Then in “Squirrelled Domination,” a rare food enthusiast sends the warriors on a mission to gather five golden acorns.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wS9wkSSf9qA[/embed]