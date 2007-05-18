Cartoon Network and Anna Kournikova To Combat Childhood Obesity

Tennis star Anna Kournikova and Cartoon Network. will play a doubles match against childhood obesity.

Cartoon Network is producing a DVD called "Get Animated with Anna Kournikova" that is being aimed at non-athletic kids.

The DVD's, which will be distributed through Boys and Girls Clubs of America, encourages kids to take five-minute breaks for exercises like pretending to jump rope or doing bicep curls with soup cans. Targeting kids who spend too much time indoors and for classroom use, the DVD's hammer home the point that "absolutely every child can find a way to raise his or her heart rate, burn some calories and become more fit—even in a non-traditional setting like a classroom” The network in unveiled the campaign at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Orlando on Friday.

The DVD will also serve to promote the network since it features Cartoon Network animated characters assisting the real-live Kournikova with the exercises. There will also be an instruction book, logs, and certificates of achievement.

Cartoon will promote the DVD with online banners, hotlinks and videos on CartoonNetwork.com.

Networks have been emphasizing physical activity in the wake of a growing childhood obesity health crisis and a government-industry effort to rein in marketing of snack foods to kids and encourage more exercise.